Highlights! Gabriel Bonfim submits Mounir Lazzez with 49-second guillotine| UFC 283

By Dan Hiergesell
Just a few fights after his older brother scored a knockout win over Terrance McKinney undefeated welterweight prospect Gabriel Bonfim made good on his own Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing Mounir Lazzez with a first-round submission (guillotine choke).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its New Year pay-per-view (PPV) campaign on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, looking to stop the momentum of surging No. 7-seeded up-and-comer, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event of UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the greatest rivalries in promotional history resumes as Flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, battles interim belt keeper, Brandon Moreno, for a fourth (and likely final) time.

This one didn’t last too long. Both welterweights came out firing and welcomed exchanges inside. Bonfim was able to keep Lazzez on his back foot for the most part so that limited his ability to land big shots. Moments later, Lazzez came inside for a takedown attempt and Bonfim immediately locked up the choke. Lazzez fought for a few seconds before tapping.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Bonfim, 25, pushes his undefeated MMA record to 14-0 with this win and instantly puts his name in the mix at 170 pounds. With a 100 percent finish rate Bonfim could quickly climb his way towards the top 15, especially if he continues to mix up his striking and grappling attacks.

