Johnny Walker secured himself a top 10 spot in the light heavyweight division earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after stopping dangerous veteran Paul Craig with a first-round TKO (punches).

Walker looked dialed in from the opening bell. He knew not to enter too close so Craig could lock up a limb, but he still managed range and controlled the action. After Craig caught a leg kick about two minutes into the first Walker clobbered him with a heavy right hand. Craig wobbled and Walker bashed him with another right. Walker then proceeded to land copious hammer fists before the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

JOHNNY WALKER KNOCKOUT OUT OF NOWHERE #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/hjXPEoO0By — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 22, 2023

Walker, 30, has now won two straight after submitting Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 back in September. The Brazilian finisher is once again proving his worth at 205 pounds, but we still need to see consistency from Walker. He should get a top 10 matchup his next time out so guess we’ll find out then.

