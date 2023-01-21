 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Brunno Ferreira smokes Gregory Rodrigues with shocking upset KO | UFC 283

By Dan Hiergesell
Brunno Ferreira delivered an epic knockout blow earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the middleweight newcomer stunned red-hot contender Gregory Rodrigues with a nasty left hand towards the end of the first round.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its New Year pay-per-view (PPV) campaign on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, looking to stop the momentum of surging No. 7-seeded up-and-comer, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event of UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the greatest rivalries in promotional history resumes as Flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, battles interim belt keeper, Brandon Moreno, for a fourth (and likely final) time.

Rodrigues was a heavy favorite in this fight given his UFC experience and current win streak, but Ferreira brought some serious power with him into his UFC debut. “Robocop” was in full control throughout the first round until the action moved along the cage, Ferreira initiated a few feints, and then obliterated Rodrigues with a perfectly-placed left hand.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Ferreira, 30, lived up to his “Hulk” nickname in dramatic fashion. The Brazilian fighter is now 10-0 all by way of knockout or submission. Rodrigues was close to fighting someone ranked in the middleweight top 15 so this win could rush Ferreira along pretty quickly heading into the new year.

