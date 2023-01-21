Brunno Ferreira delivered an epic knockout blow earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the middleweight newcomer stunned red-hot contender Gregory Rodrigues with a nasty left hand towards the end of the first round.

Rodrigues was a heavy favorite in this fight given his UFC experience and current win streak, but Ferreira brought some serious power with him into his UFC debut. “Robocop” was in full control throughout the first round until the action moved along the cage, Ferreira initiated a few feints, and then obliterated Rodrigues with a perfectly-placed left hand.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Ferreira, 30, lived up to his “Hulk” nickname in dramatic fashion. The Brazilian fighter is now 10-0 all by way of knockout or submission. Rodrigues was close to fighting someone ranked in the middleweight top 15 so this win could rush Ferreira along pretty quickly heading into the new year.

