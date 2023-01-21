 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Ismael Bonfim sleeps Terrance McKinney with Knockout of the Year candidate | UFC 283

By Dan Hiergesell
Ismael Bonfim turned in one of the very best Octagon debuts you could ask for earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the Contender Series alum slept lightweight finisher Terrance McKinney with a massive second-round knockout (flying knee).

McKinney has proven to be an absolute sparkplug in the 155-pound division, but Bonfim quickly showcased his own explosive striking. It forced McKinney to defend more than he usually would and it allowed Bonfim to start timing his shots. In the second round, during a flurry along the cage Bonfim launched a vicious flying knee that sent “T.Wrecks” headfirst into the canvas and put an immediate stop to the “Prelims” affair.

Bonfim, 27, could not have looked better. He avoided almost all of McKinney’s advancements on the feet and looked good in the few grappling exchanges that occurred. This was a massive statement in a division already stacked with talent so UFC may want to fast track the Brazilian to see what he can do against stiffer competition.

