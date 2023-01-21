 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Daniel Marcos brutally stops Saimon Oliveira with knee to the body | UFC 283

By Dan Hiergesell
Daniel Marcos made good on his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the undefeated bantamweight fighter put a brutal stop to Saimon Oliveira with a first-round TKO (knee to the body and punches).

Oliveira is a flashy fighter and showed it off early with spinning attacks in bunches. However, Marcos was surprisingly calm in his first UFC fight and was able to defend almost everything Oliveira launched his way while scoring big shots to the body. Oliveira eventually tired and it allowed Marcos to really unload with his strikes and score the biggest finish of his career.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Marcos, 29, is now 14-0 in his professional career with eight of those wins coming by way of knockout. This was a great introduction into the UFC’s stacked bantamweight division, but the Peruvian fighter will need to show more wrinkles to his game before we get too excited.

For complete UFC 283 results and coverage click here.

