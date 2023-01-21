The legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua made his final mixed martial arts (MMA) walk earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taking on light heavyweight prospect Ihor Potieria in the “Prelims” headliner.

Rua knew this was going to be his retirement fight in his own backyard so he was always going to come out guns blazing. After all, that’s how “Shogun” has fought throughout his entire career. Unfortunately, Potieria was too dialed in to be denied the biggest victory of his own career. After back-and-forth exchanges to begin the first round it was Potieria who landed a big right hand above the ear that wobbled “Shogun.” Potieria followed up with a barrage of strikes and Rua eventually had to cover up for the TKO stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Rua, 41, will leave behind a 27–14–1 professional MMA record spanning a little over 20 years. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is undoubtedly one of the most respected fighters in MMA history and a true trailblazer for the sport. From his dominant days competing under the PRIDE FC banner to his legendary bouts with Dan Henderson under the bright lights of the Octagon, “Shogun” has produced some of the most memorable moments in MMA history.

He will be missed.

