 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall.

LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

UFC’s 2023 PPV DEBUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its New Year pay-per-view (PPV) campaign on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, looking to stop the momentum of surging No. 7-seeded up-and-comer, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event of UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the greatest rivalries in promotional history resumes as Flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, battles interim belt keeper, Brandon Moreno, for a fourth (and likely final) time.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Oliveira, who lost his UFC lightweight championship to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 this past October, is currently plotting his return to the 155-pound division for sometime this spring. “Do Bronx” took this week to join the festivities at UFC 283 and help welcome the promotion back to Brazil for the first time in nearly three years.

As you may have guessed, Oliveira is a pretty big star in his home country of Brazil. After all, “Do Bronx” holds the record for most UFC finishes and submissions, while having just produced an 11-fight win streak prior to his meeting with Makhachev. There’s no denying he’s one of the biggest sports stars in all of Brazil so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see the former UFC champion nearly mauled by excited fans earlier this week at a mall in Rio de Janeiro.

The scene was quite chaotic and Oliveira is lucky things didn’t escalate as fans tried to get close to take photos. Check out the wild footage below:

UFC 283 will unfold later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill leading the way.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 283 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 283 fight card and PPV line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania