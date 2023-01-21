A clash of English boxers will go down later today (Sat., Jan. 21. 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KO) makes his return to the ring against former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO).

This is a big contest for both fighters, but today’s card will mark Eubank’s first fight in nearly a year. The talented British contender was last seen defeating Liam Williams via split decision back in Feb. 2022. That victory helped extend Eubank’s current win streak to six, propelling him into this matchup with Smith.

Smith, on the other hand, was last seen knocking out Hassan Mwakinyo this past September. That finish extended Smith’s current unbeaten streak to three dating back to his unanimous decision loss to Magomed Kurbanov in 2021. This is a big opportunity for Smith to knock off a local rival and remind the middleweight division that he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Ahead of today’s card we’ve compiled all the ways to watch the action. Check it out below and let us know who you’re picking between Eubank Jr. and Smith:

Start Time

Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England

DAZN PPV main card begins at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT)

“Eubank Jr. vs. Smith” main event will begin around 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT)

Online Viewing

“Eubank Jr. vs. Smith” PPV main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch it HERE).

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“Eubank Jr. vs. Smith” main card will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Fight Card Lineup

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KO) vs Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds

Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KO) vs Krzysztof Glowacki (32-3, 20 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds

Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KO) vs Jack Massey (20-1, 11 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KO) vs Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Essuman’s British and Commonwealth titles

Frazer Clarke (4-0, 3 KO) vs Kevin Espindola (7-6, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KO) vs Jiri Surmaj (3-2, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Scott Forrest (3-0, 3 KO) vs Amine Boucetta (7-5, 0 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

