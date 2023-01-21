Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Brazil later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) to stage UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight title fight pitting former champion, Glover Teixeira, against red-hot contender, Jamahal Hill.

Adding to the mix will be a fourth fight between flyweight greats Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. Their rivalry currently sits at 1-1-1 so fight fans are eager to get some closure atop the 125-pound division. The PPV main card will also feature the return of welterweight contender Gilbert Burns as “Durinho” takes on Neil Magny.

Take a look below at UFC 283’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Maurício Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

Online

UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 283 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 283 there is a list of bars near you airing “Teixeira vs. Hill” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 283 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 283 fight card and PPV line up click here.