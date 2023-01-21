It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill meet for the vacant 205-pound title.

In addition to the main event, UFC 283 will also feature a historic fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for the undisputed UFC flyweight title, a welterweight clash between veterans Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny, and a light heavyweight barn burner involving Paul Craig and Johnny Walker. It’s a pretty stacked event for UFC’s return to Brazil.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV card, fight fans can now check out every episode of UFC 283 “Embedded,” which features a behind-the-scenes look at fight week, final weight cuts, and a collection of memorable moments from Brazil. Check them out in their entirety below and make sure you don’t miss the action tonight on ESPN+ PPV:

Episode 1

Jamahal Hill trains for a knockout win. Glover Teixeira enjoys his return to Brazil. Gilbert Burns maps his road back to a title shot. Champ Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champ Brandon Moreno prepare for a historic clash. UFC 283 is on Saturday, January 21.

Episode 2

Gilbert Burns expects a home-crowd advantage. Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira. Jamahal Hill sharpens his best weapon. Rival champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno acclimate at the athlete hotel. UFC 283 is on Saturday, January 21.

Episode 3

Jamahal Hill and team adjust to Rio. Glover Teixeira and Jessica Andrade train a new generation. Deiveson Figueiredo analyzes his opponent, Brandon Moreno, who practices Portuguese. Shogun Rua meets a fan, and headliners face off. UFC 283 is on Saturday, January 21.

Episode 4

Champ Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira. Champ Brandon Moreno gives photo tips to Jamahal Hill. Deiveson Figueiredo talks to media. Minotauro Nogueria watches faceoffs. UFC 283 is on Saturday, January 21.

Episode 5

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo gets support from Charles Oliveira and Urijah Faber. Neil Magny loves life on the road. Paul Craig and Johnny Walker train for a wild matchup. Interim champ Brandon Moreno and Glover Teixeira do interviews. Jamahal Hill sightsees in Rio. UFC 283 is on Saturday, January 21.

Episode 6

Jamahal Hill goes head-to-head with Daniel Cormier. Champ Brandon Moreno keeps his energy high as his weight lowers. Glover Teixeira cuts his final pounds. All the athletes make weight the next day, then face off in front of Brazilian fans.

