Jamahal Hill will look to cash in on his first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” goes toe-to-toe with former divisional champion Glover Teixeira.

While Hill sort of lucked out with this title fight booking in Brazil the light heavyweight knockout artist has no plans of letting the opportunity slip through his hands. Owner of three-straight knockout wins over Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, and Thiago Santos, Hill has shown his ability to end fights viciously and keep himself out of trouble. That’s exactly what he intends to do against an aging — yet very dangerous — Teixeira.

One of the major obstacles for Hill is the fact that he’s journeying into enemy territory Saturday night. Teixeira hasn’t competed in front of a Brazilian crowd since 2015 so the dedicated fans of Rio de Janeiro should give “Sweet Dreams” absolute hell. Luckily, Hill is a strong-minded fighter who believes his fighting skills will do the talking.

“It’s an honor. I’m happy to share the cage with Glover Teixeira,” Hill said following Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins (watch HERE). “Y’all can boo all y’all want to, y’all can say whatever, ‘you’re going to die.’ We’re all going to die. But tomorrow I’m still coming to put on a show for y’all. Y’all need to understand how I’m coming.”

Hill, 31, has produced an overall record of 5-1 (1 NC) since his UFC debut back in 2020. With some serious highlight-reel knockouts to his name it has taken “Sweet Dreams” just three years to stand out in the light heavyweight division and score himself a title fight against one of the most seasoned veterans in the sport.

As for Teixeira, this is his chance to silence the doubters, stop an up-and-coming contender in Hill, and win back the title he lost to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June 2022. Teixeira hasn’t mentioned retiring in front of a Brazilian crowd, but a loss tonight at UFC 283 may force him to make an early departure from the promotion. But until that happens fight fans can expect the best version of Glover Teixeira.

“I’m ready, 100 percent prepared,” Teixeira said. “Tomorrow’s going down.”

