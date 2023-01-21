Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video preview for UFC 283 co-main event

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and current interim 125-pound titleholder Brandon Moreno will collide for a fourth (and hopefully final) time as part of the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Figueiredo (21-2-1) and Moreno (20-6-2) battled to a draw on the UFC 256 PPV card in late 2020, then ran it back at UFC 263 the following June. That’s where Moreno captured a submission win over “Daico” — only to come up on the losing end of a unanimous decision in their UFC 270 trilogy in early 2022.
“The Assassin Baby” was later awarded the interim title by stopping Kai Kara France at UFC 277 last July, a bout that was hastily assembled when Figueiredo took leave due to injury. Despite rumors of a trip to bantamweight, it sounds like the Brazilian is ready to close the book on his Moreno rivalry once and for all.
