The inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the season hits Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), bringing with it two world title fights in tow. UFC 283’s main event features a thrilling battle for the undisputed (and still vacant) Light Heavyweight crown as former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, squares up with rising star and No. 7-seeded, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim division kingpin, Brandon Moreno, will tangle for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to settle the score once and for all. We’ve got Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, Mauricio Rua, Jailton Almeida and more, too!

Let’s kickoff UFC’s 2023 PPV campaign with a bang!

Before that action begins at 10 p.m. ET later this evening, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 283 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (then the remaining undercard on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET). We will then cover UFC 282’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Teixeira vs. Hill.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 283 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 283 ESPN+ PPV QUICK RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant Light Heavyweight title

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. interim Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

UFC 283 ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

135 lbs.: Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes — Nunes def. Fairn by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

135 lbs.: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos — Marcos def. Oliveira by TKO (knee to the body and punches) at 2:18 of Round Two — HIGHLIGHTS

UFC 283 ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes

Round one: Early barrages from Fairn. Nunes trying to answer with overhand lefts but she’s struggling with the height and reach. Hard uppercuts and knee by Fairn. Low kick from Fairn, more uppercuts a minute in. Low kick exchange. Nunes blitzes after her, can’t connect as Fairn keeps firing knees and kicks. Fairn just battering her so far, though Nunes is still marching after her. There’s a decent flurry from Nunes on the fence and again Fairn answers with knees and uppercuts. Good boxing exchange two minutes in. 1-2 from Nunes. Fairn continuing to abuse the height and reach difference. Two minutes to go.

Another blitz from Nunes and Fairn looks like she’s wilting already. Nunes throwing all she’s got against the fence, gets tied up. One minute to go. They separate 20 seconds later. Body kick from Fairn and her mouth is wide open. 10-9 Fairn.

Round two: Nunes comes out with some pep in her step. Solid jabs and crosses from Fairn. Nunes to the body on the fence. Low kick from Fairn in return. Playing keep-away a minute in. She’s literally grabbing Nunes’ wrists whenever Nunes steps in. Nice Superman punches by the Brazilian. She tries to flurry, weathers some straight shots by Fairn. Two minutes in. More jabs and crosses by Fairn. Nunes digs a left to the body and ties up. They separate with two minutes to go.

More jabs and crosses by Fairn. Nunes ties up on the fence again. Fairn reverses with a minute to go, gets reversed in turn. Elbow from Nunes before tehy separate. Fairn continuing to land right hands down the pipe. Nice knee downstairs and a big flurry from Nunes to answer. 10-9 Fairn.

Round three: Nunes is still going for it, but Fairn has enough of a second wind to keep popping her with jabs and crosses while backing away from anything Nunes sends her way. One minute in. Nunes just cannot get inside. Two minutes in. Nice counter knee by Fairn. Nunes responds with a flurry and this time she’s landing. Nunes teeing off on the fence. Fairn suddenly can’t get away. Two minutes to go.

Superman punch from Nunes. Fairn with a jab and uppercut, walks into an overhand left in return. Nunes has taken her foot off the gas. Fairn getting back into the 1-2 groove. There’s another blitz by Nunes, who eats a knee with a minute to go. Fairn puts together a nice series of 1s and 2s. Nunes powers through and lands one of her best lefts of the fight before clinching. Fairn front kick after they separate. Gonna be some funky scoring. 10-9 Nunes.

Final result: Nunes def. Fairn by unanimous decision

135 lbs.: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

Round one: Low kick from Oliveira, clean front kick from Marcos in return. Marcos looks to be playing the circling game he did on the Contender Series. Oliveira goes for a long-distance shot. Keeping him against the fence a minute in. Marcos reverses, now they’re trading position and throwing knees. Oliveira tries a spinning back fist on the break. Both fire low kicks two minutes in. Oliveira shoots again, denied, shoots again immediately. Both attack on the break. Another low kick from Oliveira, who eats a cross and 2-3 in return. Two minutes to go.

Jump knee by Oliveira as he puts Marcos on the fence again. Ankle pick attempt to body lock, solid pummeling by Marcos to answer. Nice elbow as he reverses. Hard knees downstairs. Marcos now on the attack on the fence with a minute to go. Teeing off, ties up. Oliveira reverses, tries to shoot, and both unload on the exit. 10-9 Marcos.

Round two: Oliveira tossing out more spins and low kicks. One of the spins knocks him off-balance and Marcos capitalizes with a body kick that hurts Oliveira. Marcos continuing to pressure after a brief clinch. Oliveira’s body language ain’t great and Marcos puts together some nasty combinations on the fence. Nice counter body shot by Marcos. Counter right two minutes in. Front kick to the body, blocks a spinning back fist in return. Marcos continues to pour it on, blasting Oliveira as he tries to retreat along the fence, and it’s a knee to the body that finally sends Oliveira to the mat.

Final result: Oliveira def. Marcos by TKO (knee to the body and punches)

Remember: MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 283’s entire five-fight PPV main card RIGHT HERE, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.