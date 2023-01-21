 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 283: Teixeira v Hill Weigh-in

UFC 283 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Teixeira vs. Hill

Contributors: MMAmania.com Staff
UFC 283 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) with a Light Heavyweight championship clash for the (still) vacant 205-pound crown when former division roost-ruler, Glover Teixeira, locks horns with surging No. 7-seeded contender, Jamahal Hill, winner of three straight (all finishes). In UFC 283’s PPV co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and 125-pound interim kingpin, Brandon Moreno, will lock horns in the promotion’s first-ever quadrilogy, hoping to settle their years-long score once and for all. Top 15-ranked Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns (No. 5) and Neil Magny (No.12) will hook ‘em up, too, in a pivotal 170-pound collision.

IT’S TIME TO KICKOFF UFC’s 2023 PPV SEASON!

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 283 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 283’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ABC/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 283 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

31 Total Updates Since
Jan 17, 2023, 10:00pm EST

