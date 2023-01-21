UFC 283 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Teixeira vs. Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will crown a new light heavyweight champion when former 205-pound titleholder Glover Teixeira collides with power-punching division bruiser Jamahal Hill atop the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, with the winner expected to keep the peace until former champion, Jiri Prochazka, returns from shoulder surgery. In addition, the promotion will look to close the book on reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and current interim titleholder Brandon Moreno after their fourth and final chapter. Welterweight veterans Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will also throw hands at UFC 283 for the right to stay alive in the 170-pound title chase, not long after Paul Craig and Johnny Walker open the PPV main card show with their light heavyweight banger. And let’s not overlook the important 125-pound showdown between women’s flyweight contenders Lauren Murphy and Jessica Andrade!

UFC 283’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the light heavyweight collision between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 283 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ABC and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 6 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 283 five-fight PPV main card below, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Teixeira vs. Hill.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 283 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 283 PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

UFC 283 ‘PRELIMS’ UNDERCARD QUICK RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes

135 lbs.: Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

135 lbs.: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

