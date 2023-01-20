Former NFL star Greg Hardy no longer has to worry about top heavyweights taking him down inside of the Octagon. Instead, “Prince of War” has traded in his mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves for bare-knuckle boxing with his debut now set for BKFC KnuckleMania 3. The booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting on Thursday after an initial report by MyMMANews.

Hardy, who parted ways with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) back in Mar. 2022 after posting a 4-5 (1 NC) record, signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) this past summer. Hardy did make a quick stop inside of the professional boxing ring to claim a vicious knockout victory this past October, but he will make his first official bare-knuckle boxing appearance next month.

The former UFC heavyweight will be matched up against Josh Watson at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17 from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The heavyweight clash is expected to be featured on the main card. Watson isn’t anything to write home about, but he is a seasoned combat veteran who currently boasts a 1-1 record inside of the BKFC ring.

Hardy, 34, should do well as a bare-knuckle boxer. The former MMA fighter was well-known for his punching power which led to three equally-impressive knockout finishes inside of the Octagon. The fact that Hardy doesn’t have to worry about a ground game, lengthy clinches, or three five-minute rounds should bode well for “Prince of War” moving forward.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 will also feature the bare-knuckle boxing debuts of former UFC veterans Diego Sanchez and John Dodson. It is expected to be the promotion’s biggest card of the year.