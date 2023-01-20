When Jon Jones returns at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, after three years away from the Octagon, he’ll have some new tricks up his sleeve. The long-time Jackson-Wink fighter has left that gym (details here), and has been spending a lot of time in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Fight Ready MMA with former double-champ and Olympic wrestling gold medalist, Henry Cejudo.

In a new video posted to Cejudo’s YouTube channel, “Triple C” talked a little bit about what they were working on together.

“Strategy, tactics, just adjusting him — he already has the right gameplan,” Cejudo said. “I pretty much just tweaked him, added some things, head position, things like that. I can’t share the rest, but I will say this: Ciryl Gane? Ciryl Gane ain’t going five rounds. He ain’t going five rounds with Jon Jones.”

Cejudo was clearly impressed with what he saw out of Jones in this latest series of training sessions.

“Just reflecting on the last few days that I had with Jones,” Cejudo told the camera. “Jones is a student of the game, you can teach him one thing, he comes back the next day and he almost becomes flawless. It’s crazy to see, still, the potential of how great and how good Jones could still become. He’s a man who has the God-given ability, and when you teach a guy who has ability, technique that has discipline like himself, and is willing to learn? I mean that’s what equals a straight G.O.A.T. status. That’s what puts Jon Jones into a league of his own.”

Cejudo has already “tweaked” Zhang Weili en route to her recapture of the women’s Strawweight title. And with Jones, he feels like he has another student who is ready to absorb information like a sponge.

What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones



— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2021

“The simple fact that he finds the right engineers, he comes in, he’s humble, he’s all ears,” Cejudo continued. “It’s what every coach would want. You want a good student, you want someone who really retains the information that you’re giving them, or someone that’ll be like ‘Hey coach, what about this?’ Someone who can also give you feedback, too. So Jon Jones, as good as he is, he’s still getting better.

“As good as Jon Jones is, he’s still getting better,” Cejudo repeated. “And that’s just scary. So whether it’s Francis, Ciryl Gane, Stipe Miocic, there’s so many top heavyweights out there. But little do they know: they’re only going to help Jon Jones’ legacy. And that’s just the facts.”

