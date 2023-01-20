This is Deiveson Figueiredo 12 hours ago so a full 2 days out from the official weigh-ins #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/uvtZbDnO3B

It’s no secret that UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo cuts a lot of weight. The Brazilian may stand at a fairly average for the division 5’5”, but he’s packed with muscles from head-to-toe. Of course, all that power comes in handy when knocking foes senseless, but it comes at a cost.

In the video above, Figueiredo is clearly well into his weight cut 48 hours prior to his UFC 283 weigh-in, which takes place Friday morning (Jan. 20, 2023). Based on his vascular appearance, the champion appears to already have been shedding water weight, a process which doesn’t usually begin until closer to the official scale check.

It’s hard to imagine him getting much leaner.

The Flyweight cut has been a consistent issue for “Daico.” At one point, a weight miss cost him the title, as he was ineligible to win the belt when he first fought Joseph Benavidez. Though he’s since made weight for each of his title fights, Figueiredo does blame a bad cut for his loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263.

Given how razor close the previous three fights between Moreno and Figueiredo have been, a shaky weight cut could easily be the deciding factor this weekend as well. The two will collide for a fourth time on Saturday night (Jan. 21, 2023), and the outcome will dictate the future of the Flyweight division.

It also could send the 35-year-old “God of War” to Bantamweight.

Is anyone else scratching their head wondering how UFC intends to enforce its new betting policy?

The UFC issued a press release stating that they have amended their Athlete Conduct Policy to prohibit all insiders (coaches, managers, handlers, trainers, etc.) affiliated with athletes or the UFC from placing any wagers directly or through a third party on any UFC matches. 1/2 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2023

Be sure to refer to these helpful flow chart any time fighter negotiations go awry.

Alex Pereira hits unreasonably hard, and it’s not fair to anyone trapped in the cage with him. The man has lunchbox fists!

Alex Poatan spotted casually breaking the record of the UFC punching machine at Rio de Janeiro pic.twitter.com/dLLXxcuh88 — Sober Costa (@EraserBy) January 19, 2023

Shoutout Kendall Grove, these are cool facts.

Kendall Grove has wins over:



▪️ A UFC Champion

▪️ A Bellator Champion

▪️ A KSW Champion

▪️ A BKFC Champion

▪️ 2 Pancrase Neo Blood Champs

▪️ A WEC Champion

▪️ A Dream Super Hulk Champion



He is back this Saturday! XTB #KSW78 pic.twitter.com/qYVH7U77OK — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 19, 2023

Jon Jones’ is seeking sparring partners to mimic Ciryl Gane — a difficult task.

Right now I’m on the hunt for southpaw heavyweights and light heavyweights that are interested in training here in Albuquerque for the month of February. More than willing to compensate you for your time. Email me if you’re interested at info@jonnybones.com #AndNew — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 19, 2023

Collecting bodily fluids isn’t all fun and games.

USADA came today. Accidentally spilled my sample after going & had to wait to go again. Decided to speed the process up by taking dump to get some dribbles out for my man David but he had to watch me drop the Cosby’s off at the pool. It’s not always ’s & ’s it’s compromise. — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) January 18, 2023

I had a bunch of pre-cum in my last USADA sample on top of my guy having to watch me take an explosive Taco Bell loaded shit do you want to be there at 6 AM? They’re gonna have a boatload of stories for waking me up that early. — Anthony Birchak (@abirchakMMA) January 18, 2023

An update on Mike Swick’s battle with cancer:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It’s been FOURTEEN YEARS since Mauricio Rua chopped up Lyoto Machida with kicks, and it’s still one of the best examples of limiting a movement based fighter via kicks. I’ll also give a shout to Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz as another peak example.

Shogun cuts down the elusiveness of Lyoto Machida with kicks pic.twitter.com/QjJOFcrMp6 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) January 19, 2023

Glover Teixeira has a great squeeze.

25 May 2013



UFC 160



Glover submits James Te Huna with a guillotine choke.



Submission of the night pic.twitter.com/ci1ag18juI — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 19, 2023

Blue kept walking through shots until suddenly he could not.

Sick KO pic.twitter.com/3Fkf5LxgL4 — Philippe Pocholle Marchetti (@ASAP_Pipa) January 19, 2023

Unsettling art.

16 of the creepiest paintings ever made:



1. Saturn Devouring His Son by Peter Paul Rubens (1636) pic.twitter.com/eFXR86ytiF — The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) January 18, 2023

Midnight Music: RIP to the great David Crosby.

