Midnight Mania! Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks near-death days before UFC 283 weigh in

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s no secret that UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo cuts a lot of weight. The Brazilian may stand at a fairly average for the division 5’5”, but he’s packed with muscles from head-to-toe. Of course, all that power comes in handy when knocking foes senseless, but it comes at a cost.

In the video above, Figueiredo is clearly well into his weight cut 48 hours prior to his UFC 283 weigh-in, which takes place Friday morning (Jan. 20, 2023). Based on his vascular appearance, the champion appears to already have been shedding water weight, a process which doesn’t usually begin until closer to the official scale check.

It’s hard to imagine him getting much leaner.

The Flyweight cut has been a consistent issue for “Daico.” At one point, a weight miss cost him the title, as he was ineligible to win the belt when he first fought Joseph Benavidez. Though he’s since made weight for each of his title fights, Figueiredo does blame a bad cut for his loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263.

Given how razor close the previous three fights between Moreno and Figueiredo have been, a shaky weight cut could easily be the deciding factor this weekend as well. The two will collide for a fourth time on Saturday night (Jan. 21, 2023), and the outcome will dictate the future of the Flyweight division.

It also could send the 35-year-old “God of War” to Bantamweight.

Insomnia

Is anyone else scratching their head wondering how UFC intends to enforce its new betting policy?

Be sure to refer to these helpful flow chart any time fighter negotiations go awry.

Alex Pereira hits unreasonably hard, and it’s not fair to anyone trapped in the cage with him. The man has lunchbox fists!

Shoutout Kendall Grove, these are cool facts.

Jon Jones’ is seeking sparring partners to mimic Ciryl Gane — a difficult task.

Collecting bodily fluids isn’t all fun and games.

An update on Mike Swick’s battle with cancer:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It’s been FOURTEEN YEARS since Mauricio Rua chopped up Lyoto Machida with kicks, and it’s still one of the best examples of limiting a movement based fighter via kicks. I’ll also give a shout to Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz as another peak example.

Glover Teixeira has a great squeeze.

Blue kept walking through shots until suddenly he could not.

Random Land

Unsettling art.

Midnight Music: RIP to the great David Crosby.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

