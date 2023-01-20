Douglas Lima returns to middleweight, faces Costello Van Steenis at Bellator Paris on May 10

Former welterweight champion @PhenomLima bumps up to 185lbs to challenge Costello @_VanSteenis in a bruising middleweight tilt, and surging prospect @BiyongMMA takes on @JoseAugustoMMA at light heavyweight in two new additions to #BellatorParis on May 12. https://t.co/o6QOLJOR82 pic.twitter.com/o1jnq0Hxwe

Douglas Lima will make his return to the Middleweight division to face off against Costello van Steenis at the upcoming Bellator Paris event on May 12, 2023 inside Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Lima is currently on a four-fight losing streak after losing to Gegard Mousasi, Yaroslav Amosov, Michael Page, and Jason Jackson. Lima came up short in his lone fight at 185 pounds against the aforementioned Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 250 for the vacant Middleweight title.

As for van Steenis, he is 6-1 under the Bellator umbrella and is currently not ranked in the Top 15. A win over “The Phenom” — the former Welterweight champion — could be his ticket to crashing the party.

Bellator Paris is set to be headling by a title eliminator fight as Gegard Mousasis battles Fabian Edwards to see who gets the next crack at the 185-pound title. Also, a Lightweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal fight between Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui will serve as the event’s co-headliner.

