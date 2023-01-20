With the UFC 283 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) “Teixeira vs. Hill” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 3 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 283 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira and surging division power puncher Jamahal Hill. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo collides with current interim 125-pound titleholder Brandon Moreno in a title unification bout that will conclude their epic tetralogy.

UFC 283 will deliver coverage starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

