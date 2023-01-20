Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. UFC 283 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira and surging division power puncher Jamahal Hill. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo collides with current interim 125-pound titleholder Brandon Moreno in a title unification bout that will conclude their epic tetralogy.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 283 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 7 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 30 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 283 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from the nearby Jeunesse Arena at 3 p.m. ET (watch it here).

Complete UFC 283 weigh ins text results below:

UFC 283 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205) for vacant Light Heavyweight title

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno (125)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny ()

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy ()

205 lbs.: Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

UFC 283 ‘Prelims’ Card On ABC/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises () vs. Melquizael Costa (155)

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov () vs. Jailton Almeida ()

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim () vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves () vs. Nicolas Dalby ()

145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn () vs. Josiane Nunes (145.5)

135 lbs.: Luan Luiz Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

135 lbs.: Saimon Oliveira (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

125 lbs.: Alexandre Pantoja (co-main event back up, 125)

Remember to check back at 3 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins RIGHT HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 283 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 283 fight card and PPV line up click here.