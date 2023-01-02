Jake Paul ‘tired of beating these old dudes up,’ not interested in Cowboy Cerrone

Jake Paul wants a “real” challenge.

“The Problem Child” kept his undefeated record intact in 2022 by picking up arguably his biggest victory yet. This past October, Paul (6-0) took on his third former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion in boxing. Unlike his past opponents, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, however, Paul’s challenge of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin and all-time great, Anderson Silva, rose to fame for his phenomenal striking.

Paul defeated Silva via a unanimous decision (watch highlights) and now awaits his next move. Another legendary UFC fighter, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, was recently asked if he’d ever entertain the idea of boxing Paul, responding with; “How could I say no to millions of dollars?”

“[Cerrone] called me out? What did he say?… Damn, is he out of his UFC contract? Interesting,” Paul told The Schmo. “I mean, I don’t know. I’m kind of tired of beating these old dudes up like that. You know what I’m saying?

“So, I’m just trying to get someone in there who is younger,” he concluded. “But, they’re all scared honestly. They’re just trying to protect their records, you know.”

Cerrone retired from MMA in July 2022 after suffering a second-round guillotine submission loss (watch highlights) to Jim Miller in the pair’s rematch from 2014. As one of the most active fighters in UFC history, “Cowboy” hasn’t shown any real interest in making a comeback just yet and has begun an acting career in retirement.

Paul has no opponents lined up to start 2023, but he has most recently continued to express interest in a past opponent of Cerrone’s, Nate Diaz. As of Nov. 2022, Diaz officially became eligible to do as he pleases in free agency after a 15-year run with UFC.