Former opponent expects Khamzat to get destroyed at 185 pounds — ‘I was able to knock him down’

Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight for the middleweight title.

While “Borz” would likely do well based on his extensive wrestling background, it’s probably only a matter of time before some of the division’s heaviest hitters, like Alex Pereira and Paulo Costa, make contact with Chimaev’s chin and shut off the lights.

That’s according to former welterweight opponent Gilbert Burns.

“I took him down, imagine what Poatan can do,” Burns told Super Lutas (transcribed by Lucas Rezende). “If I was able to knock him down (consider Poatan’s power), his hands must be so heavy. I took him down and he is still talk trash to those guys. Poatan’s hands are huge, Borrachinha’s hands are huge.”

Chimaev defeated Burns in their “Fight of the Night” at UFC 273 last April, a violent, back-and-forth affair that ended in a close decision. “Borz” would move on to strangle Kevin Holland at catchweight, but Burns doesn’t like the direction his former opponent is headed.

“It’s not that he lost himself,” Burns continued. “It’s that he couldn’t find himself. Things happened too fast for him. Three fights in and he was already a star. At first, I really liked him. He would call people out and keep fighting. Then he broke character. He’s unwilling to make weight, he causes trouble. I like the guy who would call anyone out. Who would take any fight.”

As of this writing, Chimaev (12-0) remains unbooked.