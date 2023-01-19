CHAOS! Stage falls apart, fighters go flying in wild BKFC press conference brawl (Video)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently held a press conference to promote the upcoming “KnuckleMania 3” event, scheduled for Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Headlining the card will be the light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt and Mike “The Marine” Richman, who used the presser to get their bareknuckle brawl started a few weeks early.

The stage fell apart and both fighters tumbled to the floor.

“Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman have been circling each other like two sharks in the water who can’t wait to strike,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “An ocean of bad blood engulfs this fight and with the stakes at their absolute highest; the BKFC Light Heavyweight World Title, they will settle their score in the main event at KnuckleMania 3.”

Can’t blame this one on Sean Shelby.

Press conference brawls are the exception, not the rule, but when they do happen all hell breaks loose. I’m not sure anything will top the Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier riot back in summer 2014 but the bedlam at BKFC came pretty damn close.

KnuckleMania 3 will also feature the sanctioned murder of Diego “The Nightmare” Sanchez, who trades knuckles with former boxing champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout. In addition, Kevin “Crash” Croom takes on fellow lightweight prospect Charles “Wild Man” Bridges.