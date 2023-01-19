‘Tank’ makes his featherweight debut in March.

MMA Mania confirmed today (Thurs., Jan. 19, 2023) with multiple sources that Jack Shore (16-1) will make his featherweight debut against Makwan Amirkhani (17-8) at UFC 286 in London on Mar. 18.

The 27-year-old Welsh fighter leaves the UFC’s bantamweight division after six fights. He suffered his first professional loss last July at UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez when Ricky Simon finished him via triangle choke. (Watch!) Before the Simon fight, Shore was perfect, going all the way to his amateur days.

‘Tank’ was scheduled to return in November against rising prospect Kyler Phillips; however, a knee injury forced him to withdraw for the first time in his career.

Amirkhani has hit a rough patch in his career. The fighter from Finland has lost five of his last seven fights, with his only wins coming against Mike Grundy at UFC London last year and Danny Henry at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

In his most recent outing, he was finished by Jonathan Pearce last July. (Watch!)

So far, the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) card looks like this: