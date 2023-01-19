Hatchet buried! Jon Jones has ‘nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier’ after blossoming post-fight career

Hell may have finally frozen over in 2023 as Jon Jones no longer has anything bad to say about Daniel Cormier.

The pair of mixed martial arts (MMA) legends and all-time greats are arguably the two pieces to the sport’s best and most heated rivalry. Each was arguably the other’s biggest obstacle and toughest challenges in their respective careers, but as Jones prepares to return, Cormier will watch from the commentary chair.

UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, won’t be Cormier’s first time calling a Jones fight. Despite their history, “Bones” is fine and content with the situation.

“I’m not competing against Daniel Cormier,” Jones told Sports Illustrated. “I’ve already beat him twice. I’m really happy for Daniel Cormier. I love what he’s done in his life with his wrestling and broadcasting. I think it’s awesome when a fighter can retire and use his voice and intelligence to do something that he loves, so I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier.”

Jones’ next walk will see him follow in Cormier’s footsteps, attempting to capture UFC Heavyweight gold. Standing in his way will be France’s Ciryl Gane as the two fight for the vacant title after Francis Ngannou couldn’t come to terms with the promotion on a new contract.

“I respect that Ciryl took this fight,” Jones said. “I like what he stands for. He carries himself like a gentleman. I know he has a lot to gain and not much to lose, but this is a huge step up in competition for him in my opinion.

“This is the fight to watch,” he concluded. “This is the way MMA is headed. Two lean heavyweights that could have played football or basketball. It’s going to be two elite athletes going at it.”