Joint-smoking Paddy Pimblett rattles Sean O’Malley with ‘how fat he looked’ — ‘Blew my mind’

Top-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been watching videos of UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett — for reasons not quite explained — and couldn’t help but marvel at how “fat” the English “Baddy” looked while blowing bones on the high seas.

I guess Pimblett wasn’t kidding about that eating disorder.

“I’ve seen a video today of Paddy smoking a joint on a boat,” O’Malley said on his BroMalley podcast. “Is that recent? Bro, this blew my mind, how fat he looked. I don’t know if it was like a recent one or it was something that was posted a long time ago. But dude, I was like, ‘Holy sh*t!’ He’s living. He’s enjoying life.”

“I wish we could find this video of Paddy,” O’Malley continued. “If someone’s seen it, they’ll know what I’m talking about. He looked thick, dude. Like, bigger than I’ve ever seen him. I bet he hits 220 [after surgery]. I dunno, supposedly he’s getting ankle surgery after that last fight. I really wanna find this video.”

Pimblett is scheduled to have ankle surgery in March.

“The Baddy” previously referred to O’Malley a “bitch-ass pothead” to which “Sugar” responded by calling Pimblett “ugly and stupid.” I’m not sure how or why this feud was started, but I reckon it may have something to do with a certain “mental disorder.”

One that has been known to “age you quick.”