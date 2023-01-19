Video: Sean Strickland derails Detroit’s D.U.S.T defense guru’s system in one clumsy clip

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland was on location at the Gun Store in Las Vegas alongside Dale Brown, who most MMA fans will recognize as the face behind Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) at the “Threat Management Center” in Ferndale, Michigan.

I guess Strickland is one threat no one is prepared to manage.

Brown appeared to be demonstrating one of his patented self-defense techniques when the unpredictable “Tarzan” instinctively (and somewhat clumsily) reacted, sending Brown ass over teakettle with a display case full of gun parts in tow.

That would have been scored a knockdown at the All Valley Tournament.

“Well I will say that felt mildy uncomfortable but I think I should start a self defense program????” Strickland wrote on social media. “What should I call it??? Last time I get invited to any events lol thanks for having me Gun Store.”

Clumsy Fist is sort of like Drunken Fist in that it disrupts traditional technique.

Strickland (26-5) was making the rounds as part of his post-fight celebration at UFC Vegas 67 earlier this month in Las Vegas. “Tarzan” was able to capture a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov, snapping a two-fight losing streak in the process.