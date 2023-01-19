UFC hires US Integrity to monitor ‘unusual wagering activity’ in wake of James Krause betting scandal

When performance-enhancing drugs became a problem too big for UFC to handle, it called United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Similarly, the recent betting scandal involving James Krause and a handful of his UFC fighters uncovered a new and potentially permanent stain on the Endeavor-owned fight promotion.

US Integrity is here to shout it out.

“US Integrity will help us strengthen our existing best practices by applying their expertise in data intelligence to proactively identify irregular bout-level wagering patterns,” said Riche T. McKnight, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of UFC. “This information can inform UFC’s response and can be preemptively shared with sports books, who can make informed decisions as to whether or not halt betting on a particular bout.”

Krause and a couple of his cronies are under investigation for manipulating sports books based on insider knowledge. The promotion subsequently banned wagering across the board and is working to restore order with a handful of gaming commissions that hastily halted UFC betting until confidence was restored.

In fact, UFC wagering was recently reinstated in Ontario following updates made to the promotion’s code of conduct, according to veteran reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

“US Integrity is proud to partner with UFC and assist as wagering on their events continues to rapidly grow across the regulated sports betting market,” said Matthew Holt, US Integrity CEO & co-founder. “US Integrity’s mission is to provide best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at UFC as they work to improve their integrity policies and procedures.”

