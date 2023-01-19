Latest UFC Vegas 71 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ on March 11

Event: UFC Vegas 71: “Yan vs. Dvalishvili”
Date: Sat., March 11, 2023
Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET Prelims | 6 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 71 Main Event On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
UFC Vegas 71 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips
125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
185 lbs.: Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
