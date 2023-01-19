 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest UFC Vegas 71 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ on March 11

By Jesse Holland
UFC

Event: UFC Vegas 71: “Yan vs. Dvalishvili”
Date: Sat., March 11, 2023
Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET Prelims | 6 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 71 Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips
125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
185 lbs.: Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 71 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

