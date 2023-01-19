Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo on tap for UFC ‘Fight Night’ co-main event on April 15

Thanks everyone who follows me on OF got to hear it first… can’t wait for this one pic.twitter.com/E4NoRkrq1G

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled a pivotal featherweight matchup between veteran bangers Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo for one of its upcoming “Fight Night” co-main events, scheduled for Sat., April 15, 2023 on ESPN+ at a city and venue to be determined.

Barboza (22-11) is coming off back-to-back losses to Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell, part of a dreadful 2-5 stretch that dates back to his days at 155 pounds. As for Quarantillo (17-4), he’s looking to build on his Alexander Hernandez victory at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) last month in Las Vegas.

“Super excited about this fight,” Quarantillo said on social media. “It was a Top 15 opponent, I’m heading in that direction, I wanted to fight a big name, I wanted to fight a guy who’s ranked, and this checks all the boxes. I’ve been watching Edson Barboza fight forever, I’m a huge fan of his, and I got nothing but respect for him.”

The April 15 “Fight Night” event does not yet have a headlining act but is expected to feature the light heavyweight showdown between Dustin Jacoby and Azamat Murzakanov. Elsewhere on the card, Bruna Brasil and Deinse Gomes collide at strawweight while Martin Buday and Jake Collier hook ‘em up at 265 pounds.