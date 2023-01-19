After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023).

What could possibly go wrong?

Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed months ago, featuring a The Ultimate Fighter (TUF)-style format where everyone has to live in a house together for weeks as Power Slap showdowns occur. None of that was featured in the debut episode, which weeded out a bunch of weak-cheeked men and women from the competition.

White has said in the past that he feels like slapping competitions have a high capacity to generate viral content, and we’re not even one day removed from the first episode airing so who knows if something will catch on and start generating millions of views.

Thus far, the biggest ripple online Power Slap has made was via Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, who didn’t sound impressed when he shared his first Instagram story about the event.

“What am I watching?” he wrote over the video, which showed Kortney Olson get slapped so senseless by Sheena Bathory that she fell forward into a somersault. “I never watch TV any more, only Netflix and this what be on TV Jesus Christ.”

It’s not exactly a resounding endorsement, but Power Slap’s social media account quickly picked up on it.

Four Instagram stories about Power Slap later, and Diggs sounded like he was getting into it. Others watching? Not so much ...

I just don’t see the attraction to Power Slap. Feels like you have to be sadistic to like it. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 19, 2023

Somebody gonna FUCKING DIE with this shit #PowerSlap pic.twitter.com/iKgnhFF5ky — TstreeT Controversy (@Terel_Vann) January 19, 2023

Honestly wtf is this man



pic.twitter.com/wvE8fxk3bM — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) January 19, 2023

Numerous people have been troubled by the unprotected element of Power Slap and the concussions that will come out of it.

With the UFC promotional juggernaut behind it, Slap Fighting is going to be in our faces for at least the imminent future.



I won’t be sharing its content, but I think it’s important to continuously call it out for what it is:



Unethical, sanctioned brain trauma.



It is wrong. — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) January 19, 2023

So does this mean there’s also weight-cutting in Power Slap? https://t.co/1zPbNgvksO — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) January 19, 2023

A guy just got knocked out in power slap and they were giving him 20 seconds to recover. — The Todd Atkins Show (@ToddAtkinsMMA) January 19, 2023

Some have made no bones about trying to get the show canceled:

I saw somebody ask about which companies advertised on the Power Slap debut. I went through and logged them. This list doesn’t count house (TBS) ads. pic.twitter.com/HkCU2ZeKTI — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 19, 2023

Others defended it!

I don’t understand the whining over Power Slap League. I have no interest it, but the competitors are grown adults who signed waivers and know the risks. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Just because you don’t approve of something doesn’t mean you get to veto it from the air — Fury’s Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) January 19, 2023

Right. What are your thoughts on Dana's Power Slap League? I'm conflicted. This isn't a new sport, it's been around for a while and Dana getting involved will create more money for the people competing in it. pic.twitter.com/PnPC3ICtDm — Fight Club 247 (@fightclub247) January 19, 2023

Here’s some more reactions to the event from around social media ...

I’ve watched pro wrestling since 1984.



I started watching MMA in 1993.



I’ve watched Power Slap for four minutes and it’s the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever seen. — Adam of the B.A.N. (@AdamOfTheBAN) January 19, 2023

Power Slap is basically Trailer Park Boys x The Ultimate Fighter #powerslap @PowerSlapdotcom — Tonius42 - Modern Horror Gaming (@tonius42) January 19, 2023

Aye I would be dope if #DanaWhite made his debut on #PowerSlap with his wife since rich white men can power slap women in public with no consequences #UFC — 2Waynes313 (@waynes313) January 19, 2023

Me before and after watching first episode of Dana's Power Slap League pic.twitter.com/GDCpPFSbKf — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 16, 2023

MMA fans: "Power Slap is barbaric! Someone is going to get CTE."



Also MMA fans: JUST BLEED pic.twitter.com/ULSRspchqc — deez (@notogmike) January 19, 2023

So what did you think of the inaugural Power Slap event on TBS, Maniacs?

