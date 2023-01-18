Report: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana bantamweight title fight in the works for UFC 285 in March

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is in talks to defend her 135-pound title against No. 5-ranked division contender Irene Aldana at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to Combate.

Nunes (22-5) was upended by Julianna Pena in the UFC 269 co-main event in late 2021, then came storming back to squash the “Venezuelan Vixen” in their UFC 276 rematch the following summer. “Lioness” turns 35 in just a few weeks.

That puts her just a few weeks younger than Aldana (14-6), who rebounded from a decision loss to former champion Holly Holm to rattle off consecutive knockout wins over Yana Kunitskaya and Macy Chiasson, her eleventh finish in 14 wins.

UFC has yet to make the fight official.

UFC 285 will be headlined by the vacant heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Jon Jones and ex-interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Elsewhere on the card, Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett collide at middleweight while Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis hook ‘em up at 185 pounds.

