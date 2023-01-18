Like it or not, Dana White ’s Power Slap league is finally airing on TBS tonight (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET.

As it appears to be a show similar to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in which contestants are selected onto teams and will live in a house together, not much is currently known about who everyone is, the order in which things will proceed, or really anything. You’ll find out with me when and if this show tells us stuff. Heck, even the old website that lists who the coaches are — “Darius The Destroyer” and “Wolverine” — don’t have a lick of info on them other than their stage names.

Here are the official particulars:

Athletes from Dana White’s new slap fighting combat sports league, Power Slap, will be featured in the new eight-episode unscripted series that will introduce fans to the sport as they compete for a coveted spot in the Power Slap house and future opportunities for glory. During the season, audiences will see weekly Power Slap matches and get to know more about the competitors and their athletic journeys. Athletes will compete in four weight divisions, including welterweight (170 lbs.), middleweight (185 lbs.), light heavyweight (205 lbs.) and heavyweight (265 lbs.). As athletes rise in the rankings, fans will find out which athletes from each weight class will compete for a Power Slap title.

Nevertheless, stay tuned as we watch and write about this thing below ...

POWER SLAP EPISODE 1 RESULTS

