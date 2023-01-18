 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Moreno: ‘Huge’ Deiveson Figueiredo weight ‘always a question’ ahead of UFC 283 — ‘I’m trying not to think about it’

By Jesse Holland
/ new
MMA: JUL 16 UFC Fight Night Vegas 31 - Official Weigh-In Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Missing weight is kind of like getting popped for PEDs — they never let you forget it.

Deiveson Figueiredo blew up the scale ahead of his Joseph Benavidez title fight at UFC Norfolk back in Feb. 2020, leaving him ineligible to win the 125-pound strap. The Brazilian was able to get back on track in the fights that followed, but that high-profile hiccup is still lingering somewhere in the back of Brandon Moreno’s mind.

Especially when Figueiredo is clomping around looking “huge.”

LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

UFC’s 2023 PPV DEBUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its New Year pay-per-view (PPV) campaign on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, looking to stop the momentum of surging No. 7-seeded up-and-comer, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event of UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the greatest rivalries in promotional history resumes as Flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, battles interim belt keeper, Brandon Moreno, for a fourth (and likely final) time.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“I think his weight is always a question,” Moreno told reporters at the UFC 283 media day (via MMA Junkie). “But I stopped to take care about it because at least against me, he always made weight before. So I don’t know. I’m just trying not to think about it. When I fought against Kai Kara-France, he looked huge. He was huge. But last November when I came here with (Figueiredo), he looked better. I don’t know. I’m not putting too much attention on that.”

Both fighters will tip the scale in less than 48 hours.

Figueiredo, the reigning flyweight champion and Moreno, the current interim titleholder, will compete for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For the rest of the UFC 283 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania