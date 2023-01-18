Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Leon Edwards still has unfinished business with Jorge Masvidal. Way back in March 2019, Masvidal and and Edwards got into a verbal spat. Moments later, Masvidal ran up on Edwards and cracked him — the infamous two piece and a biscuit moment.

That’s nearly four years ago now, and there’s been talks of a more official fight all the while. Masvidal largely ignored Edwards’ calls to fight, but the two were eventually matched up to fight at UFC 269 in 2019. Unfortunately, an injury to Masvidal derailed the planned contest. Since then, their careers have moved in different directions.

Edwards is the undisputed champion, entering the new year off one of the best knockouts in history over the reigning pound-for-pound king. Masvidal, meanwhile, has lost three straight fights, though in his defense, a pair of them were title fights against Kamaru Usman. Regardless of the circumstances, Masvidal’s losing streak is shutting down Edwards’ attempts to earn revenge.

He even would have been willing to face “Gamebred” in London at UFC 286 had Masvidal won just a single bout.

“I don’t like him that much, but I’m rooting for him to win so I can fight him,” Edwards told Believe You Me (via MMAFighting). “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense. I even said if he went out there and fought in like December, January ... Gilbert [Burns] or somebody, beat one of them, then I’ll fight you in March. Then get Usman in the Summer or something. Let him rest his hands a bit then I’ll fight you in March, but he didn’t even do that.

“We’ll see. Skillset-wise, it’s two different levels. His career is doing that, mine’s doing this. It’s hard to make the fight make sense right now. But that’s a fight I need to happen and want to happen.”

Next up for Edwards is the Usman rubber match scheduled for UFC 286 on March 18, 2023. Win or lose, a showdown with Masvidal will remain a hugely profitable option, but it sure lines up a lot better if Masvidal can return to the win column.

I have a lot of respect for anyone willing to let their limbs be annihilated in pursuit of victory, but like ... you gotta know when to fold ‘em!

Gantumur Bayanduuren suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, and a broken ankle, in that leg lock by Mikey Musumeci.



No official recovery timetable, but it’s estimated to be around 12 months.



Mikey said he felt everything "rip like cardboard".#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/fV6YJz5yTY — Nicolas Atkin (@NicoSCMP) January 17, 2023

Kevin Holland’s hand appears to be healed up. Who should “Trailblazer” fight next?

Put me in coach! pic.twitter.com/61Jr6avc99 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 17, 2023

I liked Jeff Molina’s fights, so this is a bummer. We’re really just starting to get into the consequences of the James Krause controversy ...

❌ Fighter removed: Jeff Molina — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 17, 2023

Fight Circus responds to the biggest free agent in the business:

We will offer Francis 50k to throw midgets. pic.twitter.com/0ui42IC4VR — Fight Circus ®️ (@FightCircus) January 17, 2023

Get to know Brandon Moreno! I’ve spent a small bit of time around “Assassin Baby,” and he really is a lovely guy.

Humanizing Athletes: Brandon Moreno



Brandon lists some of his favorite things ahead of his title fight this weekend at #UFC283. pic.twitter.com/Bey2J1dsrS — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 17, 2023

Meldonium is a drug that can help boost stamina and conditioning.

UFC flyweight Carlos Mota has been temporarily suspended after testing positive for meldonium following his fight against Cody Durden this past October, per the Nevada Commission.



His actual punishment will be handed down at a future meeting. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 17, 2023

I recently read that Antonio Carlos Junior will be on Brazil’s Big Brother reality show, which may explain his absence from the start of the 2023 PFL tournament.

OFFICIAL: 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion @caradesapatojr will miss the start of 2023 PFL Season pic.twitter.com/GqH5xjaRKM — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 17, 2023

DRAMA!

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez have both removed all the pictures together on their instagrams



And Tracy changed her instagram name back to Tracy R. Cortez, before it was Tracy R. Ortega — Sabatello and Poirier Stan (@SabatelloStan) January 17, 2023

Nong-O is nasty!

The unstoppable Nong-O defends his ONE Muay Thai Bantamweight title, this coming Friday, against former world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium. #ONELumpinee pic.twitter.com/WkwpZ7FUYI — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) January 16, 2023

Another great boxing highlight:

Best Fights of 2022;

Kazuto Ioka D12 Joshua Franco.

12/31/2022. pic.twitter.com/wMJWrECAdB — . (@BoxingJournaIs) January 17, 2023

The Frankie Edgar running single leg pickup is pretty safe ... unless this happens.

I hated this.

