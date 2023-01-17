Glover Teixeira wishes Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou came together, knows old foe is ‘gonna be a great champion’

Jon Jones is back.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin is officially set to make his long-awaited Heavyweight debut on March 4, 2023, at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In doing so, Jones is tasked with former interim Heavyweight titlist, Ciryl Gane, in an undisputed vacant title affair.

Before that event takes place, another former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will attempt to reclaim his crown opposite Jamahal Hill this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283. Teixeira’s first career UFC title shot came in April 2014 against the man known as “Bones,” and nearly a decade later, Teixeira has nothing but praise and high hopes for his old foe.

“I want to see Jon Jones,” Teixeira told ESPN. “It’s tough to say. Jon Jones is definitely the greatest Light Heavyweight fighter of all time. Great fighter, incredible athletic ability. It’s just the time. We haven’t seen Jon Jones. I’ve never seen him training, I don’t know Jon Jones that well.

“It’s easier when you ask me a question that I know a little bit about the guy,” he continued. “I know, ‘Ah, I see him train, he’s looking good, he looks amazing.’ I haven’t seen Jon Jones training, but I’m excited to see.”

The oddsmakers have already released numbers for the recently announced Heavyweight clash. Lines are already flipping and flopping, but Jones opened as the slight underdog to Gane after the initial announcement this past weekend (Jan. 14, 2023).

Similar to most fans, Teixeira would have liked to see the big match up between Jones and now-former champion, Francis Ngannou, but admits it’s just nice to see a talent like Jones back period.

“Jon Jones is an amazing fighter and I’m actually surprised to see that he’s the underdog already,” Teixeira said. “He’s incredible. I wanted to see him so badly with Francis, you know? That’s the fight I want to see, but now with Ciryl Gane, that’s gonna be a great fight. I hope Jon Jones comes back as motivated as he was when he was in Light Heavyweight and he’s gonna be a great champion.”

