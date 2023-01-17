Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in the works (again) for February Saudi Arabia showdown

Jake Paul is giving Tommy Fury one more chance to step into the ring with him.

Ariel Helwani reported today (Tues., Jan. 17, 2023) before later confirmed by ESPN that a boxing match between Paul and Fury is set to go down on Feb. 25, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. The pair have been booked to fight on two prior occasions with Fury pulling out due to medical and travel issues, separately.

Both men only appeared in the ring once in 2022, picking up wins over their respective opponents. For Fury (8-0), he scored a decision over Daniel Bocianski in April 2022 in London, England. Paul, 26, last defeated former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion and mixed martial arts (MMA) icon, Anderson Silva, via a unanimous decision in Oct. 2022, extending his winning streak to six.

Paul and Fury were booked to collide in August of last year until travel issues prevented Fury from making the trip stateside. Hasim Rahman Jr. then entered the picture, only to fail to make weight, resulting in the bout’s cancelation. Therefore, leading Paul to face Silva months later.

The original match up between Paul and Fury was to go down in Tampa Bay, Florida in Dec. 2021. Unfortunately for Fury, medical issues forced him from the bout on just a few weeks’ notice, leading to a Paul rematch with another former UFC titlist, Tyron Woodley. Paul defeated Woodley via a split decision in their first encounter. The rematch didn’t end as favorably for Woodley, who suffered a sixth-round one-punch knockout loss (watch highlights).

Paul has since signed a unique deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL) and is expected to make his MMA debut in the near future.