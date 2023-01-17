Dana White laughs at fans ‘disgusted’ over Slap Fight injuries — ‘Watch The Voice’

“Nobody’s asking you to watch this,” UFC President Dana White said with a smirk.

Just what television executives want to hear ahead of the Power Slap debut tomorrow night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) on TBS, that a new and controversial sporting league will air in a dedicated time slot but nobody is asking viewers to tune in.

Okay, so then why the f—k is it on TV?

Related Rogan Not A Fan Of Slap Craze

White has come under fire for creating yet another Slap Fighting league, long before he made headlines for slapping his wife in Mexico. In fact, new video surfaced this week that demonstrated the severity of injuries sustained from unprotected slaps.

Watch that brutal footage here.

“We spend the money to make sure we have two healthy people in there and proper medical attention during and after the fight,” White said. “These are all the things we need to educate people on, just like we needed to educate people on mixed martial arts.”

White and Co. were able to secure approval from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) late last year and believes slapping — despite the inability to defend incoming strikes — is far safer than a traditional boxing match when comparing the numbers.

“In Slap, they take three-to-five slaps per event. Fighters in boxing take 300-400 punches per fight. And guess what: you know what my answer to that is? If you don’t f*cking like it, don’t watch it! Nobody’s asking you to watch this. Oh, you’re disgusted by it? Watch ‘The Voice.’”

Season 23 of “The Voice” premieres on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET.