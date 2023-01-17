 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283

By Jesse Holland
UFC 274: Chandler v Ferguson Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

UFC’s 2023 PPV DEBUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its New Year pay-per-view (PPV) campaign on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, looking to stop the momentum of surging No. 7-seeded up-and-comer, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event of UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the greatest rivalries in promotional history resumes as Flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, battles interim belt keeper, Brandon Moreno, for a fourth (and likely final) time.

In addition, UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct backstage interviews while Bruce Buffer handles the cage walks. Broadcaster Michael Eaves will host the post-fight show alongside Strikeforce legend Gilbert Melendez, current UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa, and well-traveled MMA coach Din Thomas.

UFC 283 takes place this Sat. night (Jan. 21) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

The pay-per-view (PPV) main event will feature former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira colliding with fast-rising knockout artist Jamahal Hill for the vacant 205-pound strap. UFC 283 will also produce the flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who compete for the fourth (and hopefully final) time.

