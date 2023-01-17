Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

In addition, UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct backstage interviews while Bruce Buffer handles the cage walks. Broadcaster Michael Eaves will host the post-fight show alongside Strikeforce legend Gilbert Melendez, current UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa, and well-traveled MMA coach Din Thomas.

UFC 283 takes place this Sat. night (Jan. 21) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

The pay-per-view (PPV) main event will feature former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira colliding with fast-rising knockout artist Jamahal Hill for the vacant 205-pound strap. UFC 283 will also produce the flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who compete for the fourth (and hopefully final) time.

For the rest of the UFC 283 fight card and PPV lineup click here.