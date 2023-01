Event: UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3”

Date: Sat., March 18, 2023

Location: The O2 in London, England

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPNN, ESPN+ (1:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 5 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 286 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

UFC 286 PPV Main Card, Prelims Bouts On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori

170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Joanne Wood

125 lbs.: Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

145 lbs.: Lerone Murphy vs. Nathaniel Wood

125 lbs.: Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller

125 lbs.: Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

For more upcoming UFC events click here.