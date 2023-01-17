Second UFC fighter released, suspected of ‘substantial involvement’ in MMA betting scandal

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Jeff Molina was slapped with a temporary suspension from combat sports just last month, giving Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) a little extra time to get its ducks in a row.

“El Jefe” has not competed since decisioning Zhalgas Zhumagulov last June.

At today’s (Tues., Jan. 17) assembly in Las Vegas, the commission upheld that suspension and accused Molina of having “substantial involvement” in the MMA betting scandal that rocked the fight community in early November, according to ESPN.

Molina, 25, was released by the promotion shortly thereafter.

“He’s trained w/ a lot of the fighters, lives and breathes this sport as a coach/fighter, & at times has the scoop on injuries — non-announced matchups — how fighters look like in camp, etc.,” Molina wrote in Discord messages (obtained by ESPN). “In stocks this is called insider trading in MMA betting it’s called James Krause. For the last 6 months all my bills including mortgage and car note have been paid via Krause’s picks. Do yourself a favor and join the VIP.”

Also suspended (and under investigation) are Molina’s coach and suspected mastermind, James Krause, and former UFC featherweight Darrick Minner. It was Minner’s questionable loss at UFC Vegas 64 — and the corresponding betting lines — that initially raised red flags.

Minner, 32, was subsequently released by UFC.

In addition to the NSAC probe, federal authorities are now investigating the Minner fight and some of its major players. It was later revealed that Krause, a former UFC fighter, also worked as an agent for the offshore sportsbook ABCBetting.ag.

No word yet on when NSAC expects to complete its ongoing investigation.