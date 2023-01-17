UFC 283 ‘Countdown’ full video preview | Teixeira vs. Hill

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira collides with 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill atop the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Check out their “Countdown” video preview embedded above.

Teixeira was originally scheduled to fight the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev; however, that light heavyweight title fight ended in a split draw at UFC 282 (more on that here) and the strap remains vacant, thanks in part to this devastating injury.

As a result, the promotion booked Teixeira and Hill for the UFC 283 main event where Teixeira (33-8) will attempt to reclaim the crown he lost to Jiri Prochazka last June. Falling to “Denisa” snapped a six-fight winning streak for the ageless Brazilian.

As for Hill (11-1, 1 NC), ranked five spots below Teixeira at No. 6, he captured his third straight victory by smashing Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last August in Las Vegas. “Sweet Dreams” has just seven fights for UFC compared to 22 for Teixeira.

UFC 283 will also feature the flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who compete for the fourth (and hopefully final) time. Elsewhere on the card, local hero Gilbert Burns collides with fellow welterweight mainstay Neil Magny.

For the rest of the UFC 283 fight card and PPV lineup click here.