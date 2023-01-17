 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Slap fighter disfigured in horrific scene, wins slapping championship anyway (Video)

Protect yourself at no times!

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

Here’s a sample of his “Sin City” slapping:

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor was impressed.

“Absolutely gorgeous technique, congrats to the new heavyweight champion,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Watch the full event below:

Slap fighting has been around for a few years and even made its way to last year’s Arnold Classic, but White’s Power Slap promotion — which launches just a few weeks after his own “embarrassing” slapping incident — is the first genuine effort to launch the sport stateside.

Whether or not fans tune in remains to be seen.

