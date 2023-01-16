Chuck Liddell retired, but would fight Jake Paul if offered enough money: ‘He’s got no chance’

Chuck Liddell is done fighting, but will “never say never” to a return.

“The Iceman” already made one ill-advised return from retirement in 2018 after eight years away, suffering a forgettable first-round knockout loss to longtime rival, Tito Ortiz. In 2023, there’s no thought of coming back ... unless provoked by YouTuber-turned-boxing star, Jake Paul.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) made the unthinkable happen within the first two weeks of the year, signing Paul to a unique mixed martial arts (MMA) deal that will see “The Problem Child” make his eventual debut. Liddell doesn’t foresee himself being the welcoming opponent to MMA for Paul, but he’s open to it.

“Sure, MMA? He wants to fight me in MMA now, I’d be down for that,” Liddell told Inside Fighting. “He doesn’t want to fight me though. That’s alright. Good luck with it.

“I’m retired, I’m 53, man. Come on.” he continued. “But again, he’s got no chance. For sure [I’d sign a contract]. If he offered enough money, sure.”

Paul, 26, is undefeated in his six professional boxing matches thus far. Facing MMA fighters is nothing new, as he most recently earned a unanimous decision nod over 47-year-old MMA legend, Anderson Silva, in Oct. 2022 (watch highlights). Paul’s prior three matches to the Silva encounter saw him defeat fellow former champions, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren.

The specific next appearance is yet to be determined for Paul, but he’s consistently expressed interest in putting together a match with free agent superstar, Nate Diaz. Despite Diaz’s veteran status as a 15-year member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, Paul has also noted that he’s “tired of beating up these old dudes.”