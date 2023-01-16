UFC bettors go bananas, launch ‘Jones vs Gane’ odds on gambling rollercoaster

Some of those old-fashioned rollercoasters like The Cyclone at Coney Island need to slowly climb uphill via click-click-click before getting to the up-and-down thrills, other rides like Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure launch you from 0-128 mph in less than four seconds.

MMA odds and betting lines are no different.

Unlike some fights that open steady and fluctuate late, the opening line for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event this March in Las Vegas — made official in the wake of Francis Ngannou setting sail — has been a wild ride since the vacant heavyweight title fight was announced.

“It’s currently Gane -120 (5/6) and Jones at +100 (1/1),” a representative from BetOnline.ag told MMAmania.com. “It opened with Jones the favorite, quickly moved to Gane the favorite, then Gane went all the way up to -185 (20/37) before it switched to a pick’em, and now it’s Gane as a slight favorite.”

Let’s hope those quick-draw McGraws remember this expensive lesson.

The winner of Jones vs. Gane is expected to fight former champion Stipe Miocic at some point later this year, unless top contender Curtis Blaydes — already in the conversation before last weekend’s bomb dropped — can convince matchmakers he’s next in line for the heavyweight strap.

