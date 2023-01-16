UFC Vegas 68 poster released for ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ on Feb. 4

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its official fight poster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 68 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 4, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlined by a heavyweight showdown pitting Derek Lewis opposite Serghei Spivac. Lewis and Spivac were previously booked for UFC Vegas 65 back in November; however, a late medical issue forced “Black Beast” from the “Sin City” fight card.

Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. The 37 year-old “Black Beast” has not competed since getting stopped by Sergei Pavlovich at the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) back in July. As for Spivac (15-3), who turns 28 in just a few days, he’s coming off back-to-back technical knockout wins over heavyweights Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

UFC Vegas 68 on ESPN+ will also feature the light heavyweight showdown between Devin Clark and Da Un Jung. Elsewhere on the card, Doo Ho Choi collides with Kyle Nelson at featherweight while Mandy Bohm and Ji Yeon Kim hook ‘em up at 125 pounds. In addition, Adam Fugitt will test his might against Japanese welterweight Yusaku Kinoshita.

Check out the official poster below:

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 68 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.