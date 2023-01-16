Ciryl Gane shuts down UFC fans expecting him to get out-wrestled by Jon Jones

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) failed to come to terms with former heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou and as a result, sent “The Predator” on his merry way late last week, paving the way for Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones to compete for the vacant 265-pound strap atop the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) card in March.

Jones fans were quick to express their confidence on Twitter, which is not unreasonable when you consider Gane’s performance in a decision loss to Ngannou at UFC 270 roughly one year back. “Bon Gamin” was out-wrestled by a striker with a bum knee and the returning “Bones” will enter UFC 285 with 42 takedowns to his credit.

“He’s going to stay well-rounded,” Gane told reporters at the UFC Vegas 67 media day (via Sherdog). “I don’t think he’s going to prove something. I think he just wants to win his fight against me, and I don’t know what is a good way to win against me. Of course, some people like to say my wrestling game is not good because of the fight with Francis, but this is not the case. I was not focused on just that. I’m well-rounded, too. I can imagine a fight where we’re going to stay on the feet and maybe we’re going to try some time to go down.”

Gane, 32, rebounded from his Ngannou loss by planishing Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last fall, improving his record to 11-1 with eight finishes. As for Jones, 35, his record stands at 26-1 (1 NC) after spending more than two years on the sidelines over a contract dispute. “Bones” recently re-upped for another eight fights inside the Octagon.

“I know I’ve got good footwork at first, I think I’m a little bit more well-rounded [than Ngannou],” Gane continued. “I look a little bit more like Jon Jones. Yes, when you have a big guy that just wants to kill you with one punch, it’s more easier for a guy well-rounded and smart like Jon Jones to manage the situation. Me, also, I am not like that. I like to manage the situation. It’s going to be really good.”

