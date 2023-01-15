Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a dangerous sport, and when there are incompetent referees, it makes it that much more dangerous. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened this weekend (Fri., Jan. 13, 2023) at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 150

The regional event took place inside Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. On the main card, a Welterweight bout between Jalin Fuller (7-2) and Scott Writz (6-3) went down, ending with a scary — yet totally avoidable — sight.

Jalin Fuller locks up a lights-out ninja choke, putting Scott Writz to sleep in R1. To me he was sleeping at the 4:30 mark. #LFA150 pic.twitter.com/a28dQMIseG — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 14, 2023

In the first 30 seconds of the fight, Fuller locked up a ninja choke when Writz shot for a takedown. It appears that Writz went unconscious at the 4:30 mark of the fight (pointed out by Twitter user Caposa). However, the fight did not end until the clock hit 3:45, in which Fuller switched to a high-elbow guillotine.

The referee, Travis Metteer, did not once check Writz’s limp body for more than one minute. It was a horrible and scary scene. Indeed, Metteer needs to go back to the amateur MMA scene because he is obviously incompetent at his job.

As you might guess, Twitter went nuts when the clip surfaced:

Lifetime ban for the ref. https://t.co/hVdhnrDWRB — The Combat Hub (@combathubreal) January 14, 2023

It's incompetence like this from referees that are slowly pushing me away from this sport. https://t.co/2ACDkBkIGK — Sean Anthony (@SeanLikesRice) January 14, 2023

This is gross. This ref should be forced to take some time off, and be locked in a ninja choke for 40 seconds. https://t.co/sqCjjgFaNa — Ronnie Flaco (@MrRonnieLee) January 14, 2023

doesn’t sit right with me. doesn’t hurt to at least check his arm to see if he’s still with it. hope dude is alright https://t.co/ogURd922pm — brawlerbible (@brawlerbible) January 14, 2023

Christ! Hope dude is ok. That's a lot of time with no blood/oxygen to the brain. Horrible stuff. https://t.co/PgUXzvVhiV — Al Zullino (@phre) January 14, 2023

Writz, despite the incompetence from the referee, appears to have suffered no serious consequences from the extended choke.