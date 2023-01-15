 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jalin Fuller sleeps opponent with scary ninja choke, referee responds way too late

By AlexBehunin
Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a dangerous sport, and when there are incompetent referees, it makes it that much more dangerous. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened this weekend (Fri., Jan. 13, 2023) at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 150

The regional event took place inside Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. On the main card, a Welterweight bout between Jalin Fuller (7-2) and Scott Writz (6-3) went down, ending with a scary — yet totally avoidable — sight.

In the first 30 seconds of the fight, Fuller locked up a ninja choke when Writz shot for a takedown. It appears that Writz went unconscious at the 4:30 mark of the fight (pointed out by Twitter user Caposa). However, the fight did not end until the clock hit 3:45, in which Fuller switched to a high-elbow guillotine.

The referee, Travis Metteer, did not once check Writz’s limp body for more than one minute. It was a horrible and scary scene. Indeed, Metteer needs to go back to the amateur MMA scene because he is obviously incompetent at his job.

As you might guess, Twitter went nuts when the clip surfaced:

Writz, despite the incompetence from the referee, appears to have suffered no serious consequences from the extended choke.

