Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.

Following UFC Vegas 67 last night (Jan. 14, 2023), UFC President, Dana White, announced that “Bones” will fighting Ciryl Gane for the newly-vacant Heavyweight crown at UFC 285 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2023 (read all about it).

Another detail that White revealed to MMAmania.com was that Jones has signed a new eight-fight deal with the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, meaning Jones, 35, will likely retire a UFC fighter.

Jones has had a rocky relationship with UFC for the past few years, especially regarding his compensation. When the initial talks of Jones vs. Francis Ngannou were happening, the former Light Heavyweight champion laid out his lofty terms for such a “super” fight; however, when he didn’t get it, he felt like, “someone’s put a cap on me.”

Thankfully, the two sides came to an agreement and the former 205-pound deity will finally making his Heavyweight debut. Jones has not competed since UFC 247 in Feb. 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes via a controversial split decision in Texas. He relinquished his Light Heavyweight title six months later and moved to Heavyweight, where he sat on the sidelines for two years.

Maybe after all the drama, he did get his “Deontay Wilder money.”

For complete UFC Vegas 67 results and coverage click here.